Liquor contractor shot dead, three injured in Fatehabad

A 26-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead allegedly by a group of at least 15 people outside a vend in Fatehabad’s Daiyar village, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kaswan of the same village. His three partners — Dinesh, Anil and Jasbir — have also sustained injuries in the attack.

In his complaint, Dinesh said all four of them were sitting at a liquor shop on Tuesday evening. “Led by Daiyar sarpanch’s husband Jaibir, the assailants, including, Meva Singh, Sahil, Lilu Ram, Ramesh and 11 others, came in three vehicles there around 8.30pm and opened fire on us. Sandeep died on the spot, while we three got injured. Anil and Jasbir are undergoing treatment at a private medical facility in Hisar,” Dinesh, who has been discharged from the hospital, added. He claimed that the assailants also threatened them with dire consequences.

Ongoing conflict between sarpanch’s husband, victim

Fatehabad DSP Ajayab Singh said Sandeep and sarpanch’s husband Jaibir were at loggerheads over several issues, primary of which was the sale of liquor.

“The complainant told us that Jaibir and his aides had been smuggling liquor for past many years. The victim, along with his partners, had secured the tender to run a liquor vend at Daiyar village. We suspect that the assailants were from a rival group and they had an old enmity over sale of liquor in the area,” he added.

The DSP said they have started an investigation and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The police have booked the accused under sections 302, 120-B, 148, 149, 323, 380, 427 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Third such incident in last two months

This is the third such incident in the last two months in the region where a rival group has attacked a contractor. Last month, Meham police had booked 11 people belonging to rival group for allegedly firing at a liquor trader’s house in Behlamba village. Similarly, two liquor contractors were shot dead at Sirsa’s Chautala village in July. The accused, after their arrest, had confessed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murders.

It’s pertinent to mention here that in November 2015, Haryana minister Anil Vij had left the meeting of district grievances and public relations committee after a spat with Sangeeta Kalia, the then Fatehabad superintendent of police. She had reportedly refused to obey his order to leave the venue following heated exchanges over the alleged illegal liquor trade in Fatehabad. Vij had justified his stand, saying that he was getting complaints of drug and liquor mafias being active in the area, but the police had failed to put a check.

However, the officer had refused to leave the meeting and even objected to the minister’s mannerism. Vij had then left the meeting himself.