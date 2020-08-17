Liquor mafia being run under the patronage of Cong leaders, says AAP state chief

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that no one from the Congress party has been arrested in the hooch tragedy even when people have been accusing the ruling party leaders of patronising the liquor mafia in the state.

Mann said that a case under Section 302 (murder) has not been registered so far even after chief minister Amarinder Singh announcing the same.

On Monday, Mann and AAP state observer Jarnail Singh visited the city to attend a ceremony at Shingar cinema road to welcome leaders from Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) into the party fold.

Jarnail Singh said, “The working of the ruling government can be judged from the fact that its leaders are joining the opposition.”

Lashing out at the CM over the hooch tragedy, Mann said that ‘Raja Sahib’ had not fulfilled even 29 promises listed in his 129-page election manifesto. “He is rather offering patronage to the mafia taking its reins from the Badals. The CM reacted only after AAP staged a protest over his absence even when the state had witnessed a major tragedy,” he said.

Mann said that the party will announce the name of its CM candidate before contesting the 2022 elections.