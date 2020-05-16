Sections
Home / Cities / Liquor scam in Sonepat took place under political patronage: MLA Kiran Chaudhary

Liquor scam in Sonepat took place under political patronage: MLA Kiran Chaudhary

Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Chaudhary on Saturday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana and said the liquor scam in Sonepat’s Kharkhuada took place under...

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Chaudhary on Saturday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana and said the liquor scam in Sonepat’s Kharkhuada took place under political patronage.

Chaudhary alleged that the government had issued 23 permits to take out liquor from excise and taxation godowns from March 26 to 31 when vends were closed in the state.

“The sale of illegal liquor continued in the state after the government announced shutting down of liquor vends on March 25. It took place on behest of political and administrative patronage. The government should order an inquire to count the bottles at the godowns of the excise and taxation department,” she added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Students cheer as CBSE announces to release date sheet for board exams
May 16, 2020 22:37 IST
Wildbuzz: Bearing a tooth ache
May 16, 2020 22:34 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown
May 16, 2020 22:32 IST
Vashi APMC markets to open in phases from Monday
May 16, 2020 22:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.