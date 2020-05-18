Sections
Home / Cities / Liquor shops set to open, those in malls to remain shut

Liquor shops set to open, those in malls to remain shut

New Delhi: As the Delhi government eases restrictions in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, 700-odd liquor shops in the city – including around 100 that have been functioning since May...

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

As the Delhi government eases restrictions in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, 700-odd liquor shops in the city – including around 100 that have been functioning since May 4 – are likely to open later this week, a senior government official said on Monday.

All 700-odd shops are either standalone enterprises or located in markets. None of them are in shopping malls.

The Delhi excise department is likely to issue a separate order on liquor shops in a day or two, the official said.



Delhi has 864 liquor shops, of which around 150 are located in malls and prohibited spaces such as the airport. Such liquor shops will not be allowed to function under the Union home ministry’s guidelines released on Sunday, the official said.

Out of the 700 shops, around 200 have been identified as ‘standalone’ and would be allowed to function all days a week. The remaining 500 will have to follow the odd-even rule applied to all markets, under which enterprises would be allowed to operate on alternate days depending on their shop number, the official said.

In the last two weeks, around 100 liquor shops in the city that have been functioning saw massive crowds and rampant violation of social distancing norms, forcing the government to start an e-coupon system under which one can apply online and visit a designated liquor shop on a given date and time to avoid queues.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

18 new cases take Haryana Covid count to 928
May 18, 2020 23:21 IST
60 farmers booked for stubble burning in Gurdaspur
May 18, 2020 23:20 IST
I feel very fortunate to help other people: Sonakshi Sinha
May 18, 2020 23:18 IST
Videos of jam sessions by Assam youths to overcome quarantine blues go viral
May 18, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.