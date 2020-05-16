Sections
Liquor theft case: Ex-MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody

Officials said the liquor stolen from the sealed godown in Samalkha was sold in four states and Rana along with his associate Ishwar Singh was involved in the theft.

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:13 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

Satvinder Singh Rana (HT File)

A local court on Saturday sent former two-time MLA and the Jannayak Janta Party’s candidate from Kalayat constituency in last assembly election, Satvinder Singh Rana, to 14-day judicial custody for his alleged involvement in liquor theft from a sealed godown in Panipat’s Samalkha.

The liquor godown was sealed by the excise and taxation department in 2016 for stocking liquor illegally.

Police officials, privy to the investigation, said Rana had cooperated with officials during the two-day police remand and admitted that he is one of the partners in the godown.

In-charge of crime investigation agency of Panipat police, Deepak Kumar said, “Police will now have to investigate how Rana and Ishwar got the keys of the godown even when it was sealed by the excise and taxation department.”

“We will take help from excise department to investigate the allegations. Notices will be served to the excise officials to join the investigation,” he added.

The godown was sealed after excise and taxation department detected irregularities and fined co-owners Ishwar of Shamri village and Rana with Rs 2.22 crore.

On April 28, police had registered an FIR against unknown persons on a complaint filed by assistant excise and taxation officer Rajesh Rohila for theft of around 4,700 liquor boxes from the godown. On May 11, police had caught six people on whose disclosure Rana was arrested from Chandigarh on Thursday.

