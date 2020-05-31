Liquor vend employee robbed of ₹9,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Posing as customers, two men thrashed a liquor vend employee and robbed him of Rs 9,000 at gunpoint in Mianwal village of Meharban, Ludhiana, on Saturday night.

While fleeing from the spot, the accused locked up the victim inside the vend.

The complainant, Gurmeet Singh of Behlolpur village, Machhiwara, told the police that he worked as a salesman at the liquor vend of Sohan Lal Kundra and Dhillon Group in Miyanwal village.

On Saturday night, two men turned up and asked for beer. As he turned around, the duo barged into the vend and started beating him up. They flashed a gun and threatened to kill him. Forcibly taking Rs 9,000 from the vend, the accused fled after locking the store from outside.

ASI Sanjiv Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused. Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

SIMILAR CASES RECENTLY

May 27: Four assailants beat to death the owner of a liquor tavern in Kaddon village, Doraha.

April 1: A salesman at a liquor vend was hacked to death at Chapki village. The assailants had fled after locking the vend from outside.