Liquor vends open, get tepid response on Day 1 in Ludhiana

Over a week after the government allowed the sale of liquor in the state, vends in the district opened on Friday, but got a tepid response, perhaps due to shortage of money with residents, especially the labour class.

The vendors have marked circles outside their vends to maintain social distancing, but no rush of buyers was witnessed at the vends.

A few contractors rued that they were forced to open the vends by the government and the district administration even when the government has failed to provide any relief to the sector. The wine contractors are demanding a review of the excise policy, including withdrawal of the quota condition.

There are around 750 vends in the district, including those in Khanna, Samrala, Jagraon and all these remained shut for two months. The state government earns an annual revenue of around Rs 1,100 crore from liquor vends, which comes to over Rs 3 crore on a daily basis. The vends have remained closed since March 22.

A group of contractors also conducted a meeting with education minister Vijay Inder Singla and housing and urban development Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria in Chandigarh on Friday. Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal could not participate in the meeting due to demise of his father, Gurdas Badal.

Leading the group of contractors, Varinder Sharma said, “The government is giving a positive response and the ministers have assured a solution in a day or two. The vends have been opened in the district and would remain open.”

Another contractor, requesting anonymity, said, “The government wants the contractors to open vends and pay fee. But, it is not giving any relief to the vendors, though they have suffered huge losses. Rather than forcing contractors to open vends, the government should provide immediate relief to the contractors by reviewing the excise policy,” said the contractor, adding less than 1% sale was witnessed at his vends on Friday.

Vinay, a worker at a liquor vend in the Focal Point area, said due to prolonged lockdown, labour is not having money to purchase liquor, due to which vends wore a deserted look on Friday.