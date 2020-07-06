Sections
Home / Cities / LIT engineer manhandled: Seeking arrests, improvement trust staff goes on strike in parts of Punjab

LIT engineer manhandled: Seeking arrests, improvement trust staff goes on strike in parts of Punjab

An executive engineer of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) was allegedly slapped during an anti-encroachment drive in Model House area

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Staffers hold a protest against authorities at LIT office on Monday (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Seeking the arrest of accused Ravinder Singh Sonu for allegedly manhandling executive engineer of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) during an anti-encroachment drive in Model House area here, the staff went on strike in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Moga and other parts of the state on Monday.

The staffers said that they will continue to protest until the accused is arrested by the police.

The staffers rued that an FIR has been lodged against the accused, Ravinder Sonu, but he has not been arrested yet. The staff members also met deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and police commissioner, Rakesh Agrawal, over the issue on July 2.

LIT executive engineer Buta Ram said, “We had observed a strike on Thursday but the police have not been able to arrest the accused. Due to this, the staff of improvement trusts in other districts of the state also joined the protest on Monday. We will continue protesting until the accused is arrested.”



Station house officer of Model Town Rajanpal said, “Based o the complaint of LIT staff, the police have booked Ravinder Singh and six unidentified persons under section 353 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant), 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code. Further Section 332 (whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant), 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC have been added to the FIR. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused.”

The LIT had to postpone the anti encroachments drive organised to raze encroachments from 3.03 acres of land in the Model house area on Tuesday. Ravinder Sonu and his family members opposed the drive and Sonu had allegedly slapped the executive engineer Jagdev Singh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

55-year-old man dies after assault by drinking partner’s sons
Jul 06, 2020 23:12 IST
Congress’ student wing accuses Delhi University of leaking students’ data
Jul 06, 2020 23:12 IST
Labourer rapes neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter in Ludhiana
Jul 06, 2020 23:11 IST
Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested
Jul 06, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.