Litter-free, progressive Rudewal village wins national award

Litter-free, progressive Rudewal village wins national award

The village has not seen any stubble burning case in the last three to four years and has also managed to keep itself safe from Covid-19 so far.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 15:57 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The villagers have been sensitised about environmental and cleanliness issues. (HT PHOTO)

With a population of just 500, Rudewal village of Machhiwara block in Ludhiana has brought laurels by bagging the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (2018-2019) for its good performance.

The village, located on the banks of Sutlej, has been awarded for its sanitation system, civic services, natural resource management and efforts at uplifting the marginalised sections.

It will be given an award of Rs 10 lakh, which will be spent on development works in the village.

Sarpanch Jasdev Singh Bittu says the village has achieved this feat through sustained awareness programmes. “Though we have a population of just 500, people here are aware and progressive. Each household receives potable water and there is no littering on the streets. The villagers are sensitive to environmental issues and abstain from stubble burning,” he says.



“It is this awareness that helped us keep the village safe from Covid-19 so far,” he adds.

Bittu says the panchayat has also been taking special care of the weaker sections to ensure they benefit from government schemes.

The Machhiwara block samiti, under which the village falls, has also won an award for development and revenue generation and will be receiving a grant of Rs 25 lakh.

