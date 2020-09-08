LJP hits back at JD(U)

PATNA

Barbs continue to fly in the NDA between the JD(U) and the LJP even as the alliance got a boost with the joining of Jitan Ram Manji-led HAM-S.

A day after JD(U) principal general secretary K C Tyagi reiterated his party’s stand that “JD (U) has never formed an alliance with the LJP in BIhar and that it’s alliance is only with the BJP”, the LJP hit back on Tuesday.

“We welcome this statement from the JD(U) that his party has never had any alliance with the LJP. JD (U) leader K C Tyagi has done us a favour,” the LJP said in a statement.

“In fact, the JD (U) has done us a favour. The party will only join hands with those who support its president Chirag Paswan’s agenda to make Bihar the leading state in the country,” it said.

Tyagi made it clear that any party, which is a part of the NDA in the state, will have to accept chief minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership. “Even top BJP leadership, including Amit Shah and J P Nadda, have announced this,” he had said.

His statement came after the LJP authorised party president Paswan to take a decision on whether the party would fight against Kumar’s JD(U) in the forthcoming assembly polls and decided to prepare a list of candidates for 143 constituencies.

What has peeved the JD(U) is that the LJP leadership has continued to criticise Kumar on several fronts. “How can a party, which is a part of NDA, make a statement which is contrary to what NDA leaders have said. LJP’s comments will not affect JD-U in Bihar. However, it could affect the NDA alliance, especially of LJP with the BJP,” Tyagi said.

Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current assembly will end on November 29.

The JD (U) had on earlier occasions snubbed LJP following its national president assertion that his party was ready to contest on all 243 assembly seats and his demand for a common minimum programme.