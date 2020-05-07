Sections
Home / Cities / Local SAD leader among two hurt in firing at cremation ground in Ludhiana

Local SAD leader among two hurt in firing at cremation ground in Ludhiana

The incident occurred when a woman claiming to be wife of former Ludhiana market committee chairman Hardeep Singh, who died on Wednesday, turned up at the cremation site along with her son and relative.

Updated: May 07, 2020 01:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

According to eyewitnesses, a total of 15 bullets were fired. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two persons, including a local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, suffered bullet injuries on their legs following a brawl on cremation ground at Qadian village of Salem Tabri here on Wednesday evening. The injured were rushed to hospitals, where their condition has been stated to be stable.

The incident occurred when a woman claiming to be wife of former market committee chairman Hardeep Singh, who died on Wednesday, turned up at the cremation site along with her son and relative.

When the family members of the deceased asked them to leave, they refused stating that they are also his family members and want to pay respect to the deceased.

The situation turned ugly after son and grandson of the deceased opened fire. According to eyewitnesses, a total of 15 bullets were fired. Son of the woman, who claimed herself to be wife of the deceased, and Kiranjeet Kaur, a local SAD leader who had come to attend the cremation, suffered bullet injuries.



Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO) Inspector Kanwaljit Singh said that the police were investigating the case and an appropriate action will be taken after recording the statement of the victims.

