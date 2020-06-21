Locals organisations, people oppose opening of liquor shops in Kashmir

The administration’s plan of opening 67 liquor shops across Kashmir has caused public resentment in the valley with local organisations and common people terming it as a conspiracy.

Recently an order from the government’s excise department seeking approval of opening of liquor shops at different places from the finance department went viral on social media. The excise department had even identified 67 locations in Kashmir where these liquor shops would be established.

This order has caused strong resentment within the people and social and religious groups who vowed to oppose the decision tooth and nail. Sensing the mood, the administration clarified that the decision will only be implemented after taking all the stakeholders into confidence.

“The finance department has clarified and urged everyone not to believe any rumours or half baked news,” J&K administration spokesperson and principal secretary, Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

“The finance department has not taken any policy decision regarding issuance of fresh liquor licenses in unserved areas. No list of unserved areas has either been considered or approved. No decision will be taken without the participation of stakeholders and due process,’’ he tweeted.

Many people questioned the administration to clarify whether its order circulating on social media is fake. “This is unfortunate that when we are perturbed with drugs in Kashmir, the administration is planning to open the liquor shops. We will oppose this move and will never allow this to happen as it’s going to ruin our young generation,’’ said Khursheed Ahmad, who runs a social organisation in north Kashmir.

Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, a former legislator and senior leader of the J&K Apni Party said that the administration’s proposal to open liquor shops at around 183 newly identified locations in J&K including 67 in Kashmir valley is totally unacceptable as the decision is bound to have disastrous consequences for peace in the region.

Manhas said the pretext of generating much-needed revenue from the liquor business in the backdrop of an economic crisis brought about by Covid-19 does not hold water as J&K is one of the progressive states in the country.

“There are other states like Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Lakshadweep which are coping with the lockdown despite a ban on liquor sale and consumption. Why choose predominantly Muslim areas of Kashmir Valley for opening large scale liquor sale points when there is no such requirement?” he asked.

Former PDP leader and now chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum, Abdul Qayoom Wani also termed it a dangerous move. ‘’We are trying to get our youth deviated from drug addiction and now attempts are being made to corrupt our society especially the young generation.’’

Mutahida Majlish-e- Ulema, an amalgam of different religious organisations led by Hurriyat chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the move and said that they will never allow this to take place. “The administration’s order states that they are planning to open 67 liquor shops in Kashmir which are of great concern to people. In the midst of the major global pandemic, the government is bringing ordinances and rules to change the demography of the Muslim majority of the state and fresh orders are aimed in assaulting our Muslim majority and religious sentiments.’’