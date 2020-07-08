Sections
Home / Cities / Locals protest, demand CBI probe in BJP leader’s murder

Locals protest, demand CBI probe in BJP leader’s murder

Hundreds of locals marched through the main market of Barwadih in Latehar district on Tuesday raising anti-police slogans and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 11:49 IST

By Vishal Sharma,

Hundreds of locals marched through the main market of Barwadih in Latehar district on Tuesday raising anti-police slogans and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the murder of Jaiwardhan Singh, a BJP leader and representative of Chatra MP Sunil Kumar Singh.

The locals later gathered on the main road near the Barwadih police station and demanded an audience with the MP and MLA. Later, Barwadih sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Amarnath reached the spot and persuaded the youth to withdraw the protest.

The protest was taken back after an hour when the local police assured to fulfil their demands of providing security to the killed leaders’ family, immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder, installation of CCTV cameras, and deployment of police force at the Chowk.

Some of the protestors also demanded action against the Barwadih police station officer-in-charge Dinesh Kumar for demanding money during the lockdown period.



Confirming the same, SDPO Amarnath said, “Some people have levelled bribery charges against the Barwadih OC. I have asked them to complain in writing. If found true, we will recommend action in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Chatra parliamentarian Sunil Kumar Singh met with the Jharkhand director general of police (DGP) MV Rao on Tuesday to demand security cover for the deceased leader’s family and arrest of the culprits.

Two days after the murder, a special investigation team (SIT) held some villagers for interrogation in this connection. The team again visited the spot on Tuesday for detailed investigation.

Latehar superintendent of police Prashant Anand said, “Investigation is on in the case. We have collected some vital forensic clues and held some persons for interrogation but it is too early to say anything in this regard.”

Unidentified assailants had shot dead Jaiwardhan Singh at Barwadih bus stand on Sunday evening.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With schools shut and no mid-day meals, children in Muzaffarpur return to agricultural fields
Jul 08, 2020 11:52 IST
Locals protest, demand CBI probe in BJP leader’s murder
Jul 08, 2020 11:49 IST
Maharashtra wildlife board reconstituted 8 months after new govt formation
Jul 08, 2020 11:49 IST
Analysts in Beijing link Doklam to Galwan, say India aggressor in both cases
Jul 08, 2020 11:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.