Locals protest, demand CBI probe in BJP leader’s murder

Hundreds of locals marched through the main market of Barwadih in Latehar district on Tuesday raising anti-police slogans and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the murder of Jaiwardhan Singh, a BJP leader and representative of Chatra MP Sunil Kumar Singh.

The locals later gathered on the main road near the Barwadih police station and demanded an audience with the MP and MLA. Later, Barwadih sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Amarnath reached the spot and persuaded the youth to withdraw the protest.

The protest was taken back after an hour when the local police assured to fulfil their demands of providing security to the killed leaders’ family, immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder, installation of CCTV cameras, and deployment of police force at the Chowk.

Some of the protestors also demanded action against the Barwadih police station officer-in-charge Dinesh Kumar for demanding money during the lockdown period.

Confirming the same, SDPO Amarnath said, “Some people have levelled bribery charges against the Barwadih OC. I have asked them to complain in writing. If found true, we will recommend action in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Chatra parliamentarian Sunil Kumar Singh met with the Jharkhand director general of police (DGP) MV Rao on Tuesday to demand security cover for the deceased leader’s family and arrest of the culprits.

Two days after the murder, a special investigation team (SIT) held some villagers for interrogation in this connection. The team again visited the spot on Tuesday for detailed investigation.

Latehar superintendent of police Prashant Anand said, “Investigation is on in the case. We have collected some vital forensic clues and held some persons for interrogation but it is too early to say anything in this regard.”

Unidentified assailants had shot dead Jaiwardhan Singh at Barwadih bus stand on Sunday evening.