Locals welcome inclusion of Dogri in 5 official languages of J&K

Residents, on Wednesday, hailed Centre’s decision to include Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri, Urdu and English as the five official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We hail the cabinet’s decision to include Dogri, Hindi, Kashmiri Urdu and English as official languages,” stated Manu Khajuria Singh, London-based founder of Voice of Dogras.

“It was oppressive that Dogri was not the official language of J&K. This was affecting those seeking vernacular jobs and was leading to existential threat to the language,” she added.

“Inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as official languages is not only fulfilment of a long pending public demand, but is also keeping up with the spirit of equality,” Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted on Twitter

Advocate Ankur Sharma, chairman of IkkJutt Jammu, said, “Inclusion of Dogri as an official language is a welcome move. This was long overdue. Status of official language will help in development and spread of Dogri.”

Professor Lalit Magotra, a prominent Dogri language writer and activist, also welcomed the decision.

He, however, added that legal connotation of it also needs to be seen as Dogri is among six regional languages including Gojri, Pahari, Kashmiri, Bodhi and Urdu under the 6th schedule of the erstwhile J&K constitution.

Another prominent Dogri writer Mohan Singh welcomed the inclusion but was sceptical about its promotion in right earnest.

“It is a welcome move but will Dogri be the first language in Jammu division and will it be given impetus in right earnest?” he asked.

Zaffar Choudhary, a senior journalist and political analyst, referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, which clearly states that official language(s) shall be chosen by new legislature.

“Section 47 of the J&K Reorganisation Act empowers the new legislative assembly of the UT of J&K to ‘adopt any one or more languages in use in the UT or Hindi as the official language or languages to be used for all or any of the official purposes,” Choudhary said.

The Union government, on Wednesday, approved a Bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be official languages in J&K.

Announcing this, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, will be introduced in the Parliament in the upcoming monsoon session. The Bill received the cabinet’s nod at a meeting presided by PM Modi.