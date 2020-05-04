Sections
Home / Cities / Lockdown 3.0 begins with long queues outside liquor shops in Pune

Lockdown 3.0 begins with long queues outside liquor shops in Pune

PUNE : Large crowds gathered outside liquor shops across the city on Monday morning, a day after the Maharashtra government allowed the functioning of standalone liquor shops in coronavirus disease...

Updated: May 04, 2020 11:58 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

PUNE : Large crowds gathered outside liquor shops across the city on Monday morning, a day after the Maharashtra government allowed the functioning of standalone liquor shops in coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-affected Mumbai and Pune on Sunday.

While both the cities are under the red zone, the government notification said standalone liquor shops and those selling non-essential items would be allowed.

Long queues outside liquor shops were seen in areas such as at Bhandarkar road, Wanawdi, Salunke Vihar and NIBM road area with residents thronging the shops to buy alcohol. Liquor shops have been shut since the lockdown began more than a month ago in the last week of March.

In Salunke Vihar, around 300 persons, including women, were seen outside a prominent liquor shop since early morning .However at around 10.30 am, they were dispersed by a group of stick-wielding volunteers. The volunteers said that social distancing had been completely ignored by the throngs of eager shoppers.



Sameer Sarda, a resident of Hadapsar said that the situation was tense in the area as large crowds had turned up to buy alcohol.

Madhumita Khanna, who had queued since morning said police presence should have been ensured at the liquor shops to ensure that social distancing was maintained.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India lodges ‘strong protest’ over Pakistan SC’s poll order on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
May 04, 2020 12:18 IST
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
May 04, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
May 04, 2020 12:32 IST

latest news

Google starts making music discovery easier for you, here’s how
May 04, 2020 12:41 IST
Lockdown 3.0: Many throng Gurugram borders, turned back
May 04, 2020 12:39 IST
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
May 04, 2020 12:39 IST
Tiger sings Varun’s song at i For India concert, earns praise from actor
May 04, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.