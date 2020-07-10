Sections
Lockdown 3.0 in Pune from July 13

Pune: Pune will go into a two-phase, 10-day lockdown from Monday, July 13, midnight, till Thursday, July 23. This lockdown, the third effected in the city, comes in the wake of...

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: Pune will go into a two-phase, 10-day lockdown from Monday, July 13, midnight, till Thursday, July 23. This lockdown, the third effected in the city, comes in the wake of Pune’s Covid-19 cases seeing a daily increase of 1,000-plus fresh cases over the last 10 days.

Addressing the media post a top-level meeting on Friday, where the decision was taken, divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “The lockdown is for 10 days and divided in two equal phases. The first five days, from July 13-18, is very strict. Only milk, medicines and clinics are allowed to operate. Some relaxations will be given from July 18 midnight and essential services like groceries and vegetables will be allowed, but a detailed order for the same will be published by the administration.”

On Friday, areas under the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) recorded 903 fresh cases and 14 deaths related to the Covid-19 infection, caused by Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Lockdown 3.0 will also be effected in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where on Friday, there were 448 fresh cases and nine deaths reported.



The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, also Pune’s guardian minister, on Friday at the Council Hall in the city.

Advisor to the chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajoy Mehta; health secretary Pradipkumar Vyas; divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar; Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram; Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad; Pimpri- Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar; and Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham, along with the 12 IAS officers involved in the city’s Covid containment strategy, were present at the meeting.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “Though the government is working to unlock, we are forced to introduce a lockdown again in Pune, as people are not following the guidelines issued by administration. Over the last two days cases are increasing in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the rural areas. Cases are emerging in industries. We know that the lockdown is not the only solution, but it is one of the main tools to break the chain of infection.”

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad added, “A detail lockdown order will be issued on Saturday, July 11, with detail guidelines.”

Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner, Pimpri- Chinchwad said, “We received demands from elected members and citizens to re-introduce the lockdown. We will close industries in Pimpri-Chichwad and only those industries which were allowed to function in the first lockdown will remain open.”

Police commissioner Venkatesham said, “The police will issue online e-passed for essential services. The police will enforce measures taken during the first lockdown.”

As news of Lockdown 3.0 broke, residents of Pune rushed to stock up on groceries, vegetables and alcohol; stores for all were packed on Friday evening.

