Lockdown 4.0 guidelines for Gzb to be issued today

Ghaziabad:

District administration officials said on Tuesday that they will roll out the finer points and guidelines of the Lockdown 4.0 on Wednesday after holding meetings with different stakeholders in order to avoid any confusion while opening up the local economy.

The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on late Monday night had issued directions about the fourth phase of lockdown, but officials in Ghaziabad said that the prevailing protocols will continue till new directions are issued.

“We will be holding meetings with different stakeholders on Wednesday and the directions for implementing the Lockdown 4.0 guidelines are likely to be issued by Wednesday evening. The movement restriction on the border with Delhi will be still in place till new directions are issued,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The Union ministry of home affairs on May 17 had issued guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, which will continue till May 31. The Centre has allowed the states to decide areas that should be earmarked as green, orange or red zones.

The state governments were also authorised to decide the restrictions that should be placed in these areas, but not allowed to relax activities in containment zones where only essential services are allowed.

On May 1, the Ghaziabad district moved from red zone to orange zone.

As per the guidelines issued by UP chief secretary, the activities, which are not otherwise specifically prohibited, are allowed.

Besides, public and private offices can operate with safety norms, and all kinds of shops can open and shopkeepers will have to arrange for sanitizers for customers and themselves have to wear masks and gloves. Also, markets can open in a staggered manner, but not all markets in the city can open on a given day and private four-wheelers are allowed with not more than two persons other than the driver, among other conditions.

Among certain restrictions, the night-time curfew between 7pm and 7am is still applicable.

Meanwhile, the health department officials said that the number of active Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad now stands at 34, while the total count has moved to 191 with addition of two more positive cases on Tuesday.

“Now, 155 patients have been discharged from different hospitals. Of 155, 22 got discharged on Tuesday after being cured. The two positive cases which emerged on Tuesday are from Arthala and Morta localities. We are waiting for cross notification of two positive cases, one each from Crossings Republik and Kaushambi. Both of the patients are now admitted in Delhi,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“There were reports of death of a Covid-19 patient, but we have not received any such information. The report is incorrect,” he added.

The authorities of a private hospital in Nehru Nagar said that there were rumours of death of a Covid-19 patient.

“The Covid-19 positive patient is native of Agra and very much alive. He is under treatment at a hospital in Delhi,” one of the officers of the hospital said.