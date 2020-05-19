Lockdown affect: PMC extends tax rebate scheme by one month

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a one-month extension to avail the benefit of 5 to 10 per cent rebate scheme on property tax because to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman, said due to the lockdown, citizens are unable to pay the tax and take benefit of the scheme.

The last date for availing the benefit every year is May 31, but due to lockdown and a financial crunch, the PMC standing committee has given a 1-month extension on the scheme. Now, the benefit can be availed until June 30, 2020.

“We had given an extension for the rebate scheme for one more month. It will also help PMC to get more revenue as residents used to give a good response to the scheme in the past. Even elected members asked not to impose fine immediately if someone failed to repay the tax in time,” Rasane said.

PMC is offering a rebate if the taxpayer pays property tax in the first two months of the financial year. Citizens who have tax below Rs 25,000 are getting 10 per cent discount in general tax and those having more than Rs 25,000 will be eligible for 5 per cent rebate.

According to the PMC property tax department chief Vilas Kanade, Covid-19 has financially impacted the property tax department.

“In the previous year until May 18, PMC collected Rs 380 crore taxes through rebate scheme, but this year only Rs 150 crore has been received till date. We got permission from the standing committee for a one-month extension. Now the general body’s okay is awaited,” Kanade said.

PMC had sent messages and link to property tax receipts for residents to pay bills online, but due to the lockdown people are unable to take benefit of the scheme like previous years, Kanade said.

“Now the PMC has begun to send a hard copy of the property tax bills to citizens,” he said.