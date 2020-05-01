Sections
Home / Cities / Lockdown blues: Chandigarh airport loses ₹10 crore in airline fee

Lockdown blues: Chandigarh airport loses ₹10 crore in airline fee

The main revenue of the airport is generated under the aeronautical category, whereby the airport charges ₹800 per passenger from airlines

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:05 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Over a month of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has caused a loss of ₹10 crore to the Chandigarh international airport.

The main revenue of the airport is generated under the aeronautical category, whereby the airport charges ₹800 per passenger from airlines. For instance: An airline flying to Delhi with 80% occupancy pays around ₹65,000 to airport per flight. Factor in the commercial revenue in the form of rent of retail shops, office space rents, car parking and advertisements, and the total revenue under both the categories comes to around ₹30 lakh per day.

Before the lockdown, there were around 44 flights from the airport connected to major cities across the country and two international flights to Sharjah and Dubai. The daily footfall, both arrival and departure, was 7,000 passengers. All that has been affected ever since the lockdown began on March 24.

LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY



Airport chief executive officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Bhardwaj said, “Due to the lockdown, we have majorly suffered a loss of ₹10 crore in aeronautical revenue till Friday. As far as rents under commercial revenue are concerned, the stakeholders are not in a position to pay now. We will defer it or give them some concession.”



Bhardwaj said even after opening of the lockdown, it will take around six months to one year to normalise the operations and that they were expecting only 15-20 flights per day initially.

On other hand, despite 24x7 operations becoming a reality from April 10 last year, no new international flight has been added in the summer schedule this year too.

Vivek Nijhawan, in-flight caterer at the airport said, “As a vendor, we have invested huge sums in infrastructure and we were upgrading it further as per the demand of airlines. In the past one month we have suffered a loss of ₹50 lakh. We do not know what will happen in the future.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
May 01, 2020 19:05 IST
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
May 01, 2020 19:08 IST
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 18:03 IST
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST

latest news

Lockdown blues: Chandigarh airport loses ₹10 crore in airline fee
May 01, 2020 19:05 IST
HP govt to boost immunity of people with ayurvedic medicine
May 01, 2020 19:05 IST
As Covid cases rise, Thane marks 88 containment zones
May 01, 2020 19:02 IST
Karisma Kapoor shares family photo a day after Rishi Kapoor’s death
May 01, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.