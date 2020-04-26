Lockdown blues: Ludhiana resource teachers get innovative to engage students with special needs

With an aim to improve fine motor skills of children with special needs (CWSN), the inclusive education resource teachers (IERTs) have come up with innovative activities to engage these students during the lockdown.

IERTs have made short craft videos, showing how to make key holders and tissue paper stand from waste materials and thumb painting. Not just crafts, they are also giving them tips on preparing cold sandwiches and bhangra steps.

There are 5,827 children with special needs in the district. They are covered under the inclusive education for disabled programme, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. In 82 resource centres of the district, 35 IERTs and 47 IE volunteers help the children learn through playway methods.

Rajinder Kaur, district education officer, elementary, has hailed the efforts made by the resource teachers and urged them to engage these children in more artistic ideas.

IERT Ritu Attri from the district resource centre, Government Primary School, Ahata Sherganj, said, “We started online classes for 52 students at our centre 20 days ago. We engage them in creative activities. Through WhatsApp videos, I show them craft activities, such as using ice-cream sticks, paint and brush to make a tissue paper stand. These activities are a big hit among the students, who show keen interest in participating and post back images and videos of their creations.”

She said they had also made a sign language video to teach hearing impaired students about vegetables.

At the resource centre in Khanna, there are 257 students. Harjit Kaur, an IERT at Khanna block 2, said, “I have made videos to help the kids improve their eye contact and motor skills. Besides handwriting tips, I also teach them thumb painting. We have urged the parents to help the children pick up these techniques.”

Kamaljit Kaur from the Jagraon resource centre, said, “Many students have shown interest in learning bhangra steps. I have advised parents to ask students to take frequent breaks so they do not feel burdened.”