Lockdown extended in Mira-Bhayander till July 18

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:52 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The commissioner of Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation(MBMC) Dr Vijay Rathod on Friday announced that the civic body has decided to extend the lockdown in the twin cities till July 18. All shops, including groceries, vegetable and fruit vendors, and meat markets will be shut till then.

Medical stores, flour mills, and dairy shops will be allowed to function, said Dr Rathod. Home delivery of essential goods has also been allowed between 9am and 11pm. Newspaper stalls will remain open from 7am to 7pm.

Violators will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897; Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Maharashtra State Covid-19 Epidemic Act, 2020 said the civic chief.

Till Friday, 5,206 Covid-19 cases were reported in Mira-Bhayander, along with 180 deaths, as per MBMC data.



