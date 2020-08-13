Sections
Home / Cities / Lockdown extended in Palghar till August 18

Lockdown extended in Palghar till August 18

The collector of Palghar district, Dr Kailas Shinde has extended the lockdown in the Palghar Municipal Council limits from August 14 to 18.All shops, including grocers,...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:13 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The collector of Palghar district, Dr Kailas Shinde has extended the lockdown in the Palghar Municipal Council limits from August 14 to 18.

All shops, including grocers, vegetable, fruit and meat markets will remain shut till midnight of August 18, as per the order. Medical stores, flour mills and dairy shops will remain open, said Dr Shinde. Home delivery of essential services has been allowed between the stipulated time.

Violators will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Maharashtra State Covid-19 Epidemic Act, 2020 said the official. Newspaper stalls will remain open from 7am to 9am, with social distancing.

Till August 13, Palghar district reported around 18,918 positive cases and 379 deaths, with Vasai-Virar leading with 13,983 cases with 297 deaths, as per the data from the collector’s office.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

13 deaths, 181 new cases reported in Ludhiana
Aug 13, 2020 23:37 IST
Fewer guests, police in PPE at Red Fort for August 15 celebrations
Aug 13, 2020 23:24 IST
SC asks Centre to arrange funds for stalled Amrapali projects
Aug 13, 2020 23:30 IST
Pakistan slumps to 126-5 vs England in rain-hit 2nd Test
Aug 13, 2020 23:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.