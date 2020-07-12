Lockdown extended in Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai

After Thane and Kalyan, the Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations, too, have extended the lockdown to July 19 and July 22, respectively. Thane district collector has also extended lockdown in rural areas and talukas, which do not come under any municipal corporations, till July 19.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which had earlier announced a 10-day lockdown from the midnight of July 3 till July 13, has extended it by six days till midnight of July 19. This comes as the city crossed the 9,000-case mark on Saturday. With 253 new cases and eight new deaths, the case count in the city is 9,132 and death toll 292.

NMMC commissioner Annsaheb Misal said, “It has become necessary to extend the lockdown to control the spread of the pandemic in the city, and to take requisite action and precautions. Only health and essential services will be permitted. All the rules and regulations will continue as per the present 10-day lockdown order.”

NMMC had ordered departmental stores and dental clinics to shut down during the lockdown and had only allowed home delivery for essential goods.

Similarly, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) also extended its lockdown till July 22. UMC commissioner Raja Dayanidhi, in a notification issued on Saturday, said all the restriction imposed during the 10-day lockdown will continue.

“The lockdown will be imposed till 5pm, July 22. All the rules and regulations mentioned by the civic body earlier should be followed strictly,” he said.

CASE COUNTS

Panvel city reported 169 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,680 while fatality stood at 94.

On Saturday, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 615 new cases and nine deaths, taking case count to 12,152 and death toll to 181. Of the total cases, 5,681 are currently active while 6,290 patients recovered and have been discharged.

Thane city recorded its highest one-day spike of 456 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 12,528. The death count also increased to 480 with 17 new deaths.

Thane Municipal commissioner and mayor conducted a webinar with all corporators to discuss the measures taken and the problems faced by the residents.

Thane Matadata Jagran Abhiyan, a citizens’ forum, has alleged that while the city has been recording more than 400 cases daily for the past two days, there are no beds available in hospitals. Sanjeev Sane, president of the forum, said, “The corporation is not taking the situation seriously. The city has thousands of private practitioners who are sitting at home and can be roped in to resolve the scarcity of doctors. The hotels in the city can be converted to hospitals to make arrangements for more beds. We will stage a protest if people continue to suffer.”