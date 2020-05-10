Lockdown not indefinite, stay back in Delhi: Kejriwal appeals to migrants

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged migrant workers in the city to stay back, assuring them that there would be jobs soon, as lockdown curbs are gradually eased — a process that kicked off last week.

“I am concerned with reports of migrant workers headed home on foot — with minimum food and water with them — walking for days. Some of them have left with children and elderly relatives. It is absolutely unsafe. I assure migrant workers in Delhi that, so far, we have taken care of food and shelter, and we are now doing our best to arrange for transport to send them home,” Kejriwal said.

“But my first appeal for them will be to stay back. This lockdown is not going to be indefinite. It will be scaled down soon and the process has already begun. There will be jobs again. But still, if someone has no other option than to return home, I urge them to show some more patience. We have come across report of accidents on roads and rail tracks. This is concerning.”

Delhi on Sunday recorded 381 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the city to 6,923. The Capital also recorded five deaths, increasing the city’s toll to 73. The government had, on Saturday, revised the time cycle for which it reports cases of the coronavirus disease. Cases are now recorded between 12am and 12am, instead of 4pm to 4pm earlier.

In a video briefing, Kejriwal said a majority of Covid-19 patients in the city — over 75% — were either asymptomatic, or displayed mild symptoms and were either in home isolation or lodged in Covid care centres. The rest, as many as 1,476, were being treated in the Covid-designated hospitals across the city.

Kejriwal said that of the admitted patients, 91 were in intensive care units (ICU), and among the 73 dead, more than 82% were above 50 years and had other health issues.

He also said the Delhi government has roped in ambulances from private hospitals to make up for a shortage of the ones run by the state government. These ambulances will now cater to calls from both government and private hospitals, he said.

Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that Delhi has contained the number of Covid related deaths and criticised the opposition for “politicising” a recent order providing hotel facilities for front line workers — such as health care staff, sanitation workers, police, etc – and announcements of financial aid in the event of their deaths.

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, saying none of the party’s leaders had criticised any such government orders.

Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said, “Arvind Kejriwal should disclose the actual number of Covid-19 deaths in Delhi instead of talking about insignificant things to divert attention.”

To ensure timely reporting of Covid-19 deaths in the city, the Delhi government on Sunday released standard operating procedures according to which all the designated centres for treatment of Covid-19 patients will have to send details of the deaths by 5pm each day.

The SOPs released by the Delhi government on Sunday states that even if there have been no deaths, centres have to send a ‘Nil’ report by 5pm. Each hospital will have a nodal officer to ensure that the deaths are reported in a timely manner.

On Saturday, Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain had assured that a single case would not go unaccounted for.