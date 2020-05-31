Lockdown restrictions extended in J&K till June 8

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 8 in the Union territory without any further relaxations. This comes as the Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30.

An order issued by the J&K administration on Sunday stated that the lockdown guidelines issued on May 19 and 24 will continue to operate across the UT till June 8. It said the Centre’s new guidelines on some relaxations require a fresh assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in the UT.

“Whereas these guidelines require State and UT governments to assess the current spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on this assessment, prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones or impose such restriction as deemed necessary, which will require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in J&K,” the order said.

“Lockdown 4.0 is pretty much relaxed. So, it has been extended. However, shopping malls, multiplexes, restaurants, schools, colleges and gymnasiums will remain closed,” said a top official, on condition of anonymity.

“Quarantine rules by and large will also remain the same i.e 100% testing of returnees followed by 14-day administrative quarantine or paid quarantine. Following test reports, people are being dealt accordingly. Positive cases are being hospitalised and negative cases are being sent to 14-day home quarantine,” he said.

Barber shops, salons, parlours have been allowed to open in all areas, except within the limits of municipal corporations in orange zones. All economic and courier services, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities, banks and financial activities are also permitted in the UT. Staggered domestic flights to and from Jammu and Srinagar; and trains to Jammu and Udhampur will also continue to ply from Delhi and other parts of the country while adhering to the SOPs announced by the Centre, the official said.