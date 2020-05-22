Lockdown strengthening family ties, shows research

A research conducted by Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, found that the lockdown has brought families closer. The research was conducted by senior researcher Vandana Singh Malik, her guide professor Rakesh Kumar and assistant professor Poonam of the department of applied Psychology of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.

According to the research, 539 persons were asked around questions through an online survey, of which 450 were from the northern part of the country.

“The result was very satisfying as 65.68% of women who participated in the research said that their family ties improved during the lockdown period, similarly 34.32% men also felt the same,” Vandana said.

She added that the result also suggested that 59% of women and 30% of men involved themselves in creative work.

“However, the work on the research is still going on and we are also under the process of publishing it. Basically persons from the age group of 15 to 75 filled our questionnaire which was sent through various persons active on social media. Out of the total 24 questions, 15 were of mental health. We came to know that 20% of people felt lonely during the lockdown and 75% people did not feel any mental stress when they were with their family members,” she said, adding that during the lockdown 57% of women and 32% of men also accepted that social media platforms are a boon for them to keep in touch with their loved ones.