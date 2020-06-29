Sections
LOCKDOWN STRESS: 24-year-old leaves video message before hanging self

In the video, the youth stated that he was under stress due to the lockdown and no one should be held responsible for his death

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Inquest proceeding have been initiated in both cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 24-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself in his house in Bazigar Basti in Gazipur, Zirakpur, on Monday. Before taking the extreme step, the youth recorded a video in which he stated that he was under stress due to the lockdown and no one should be held responsible for his death.

His father told the police that the 24-year-old, who worked at a shop, was to get married but it was postponed due to the lockdown. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and kept the body in the mortuary of Dera Bassi civil hospital.

DADUMAJRA MAN HANGS SELF
AFTER FIGHT WITH WIFE, MOTHER

A 32-year-old man was found hanging in his house in Dadumajra village on Monday morning. As per the police, the man was an auto driver and was out of work due to the lockdown. He had been drinking heavily for the past few days and on Sunday night, he had an argument with his wife and mother. The next morning, one of his tenants found his body hanging from a fan. Police have initiated inquest proceedings uand shifted the body to the mortuary of Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

