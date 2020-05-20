Locust attack alert leaves Punjab cotton, paddy growers worried

An alert by the Union agriculture ministry of a possible locust attack in Punjab, particularly the Malwa region, in the coming months has sent the cotton and paddy growers into a tizzy.

The Locust Warning Organisation (LWO), a subsidiary of the central ministry, has identified Fazilka district, which shares the boundary with the neighbouring state of Rajasthan as well as Pakistan, as the most vulnerable to attacks by swarms of migratory pests that target vegetation.

KL Gurjar, LWO deputy director and national coordinator on mitigating locust attacks, said the Sarwar Khuian block in Fazilka is under the constant watch of the state and central agencies.

He said the swarms of locusts are invading from Pakistan as a result of which Rajasthan districts such as Barmer, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar have been hit.

“The Sarwar Khuian area near Abohar town has faced at least five locust attacks since April 11 and it may escalate in the next three months. Presently, movement of the locust is spotted from Rajasthan towards Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh. The agriculture authorities in Punjab have been sounded about the possibility of locust invasion,” said Gurjar.

Gurjar said farmers should avoid using drum beats or other means to chase away locusts during the night hours.

“Locusts have a natural tendency to rest on trees at night and then attack crops in the daytime. If farmers allow locust to settle at one place, the pest can be eliminated effectively with pesticides. Presently, immature locusts are active and they can harm vegetation,” he added.

Fazilka chief agriculture officer Manjit Singh said of about 50,000 hectare land under cultivation in Sarwar Khuian, cotton is sown on 36,000 hectares. “It is a matter of concern as cotton is being sown in the area and swarm attack on growing plants will impact the farmers. Following the LWO advisory, the district administration has roped in the Border Security Force (BSF) to maintain a constant watch to eliminate locusts. A sizeable cultivable land in Sarwar Khuian is located across the border fence and pest control measures have been taken,” he added.

State agriculture director Sutantar Kumar Airi said the department will provide ample stock of pesticides at the district level this week.

“We are ready for any emergency situation caused by locust swarms. A special monitoring team is working in Fazilka in coordination with teams of Rajasthan and central agencies,” he added.