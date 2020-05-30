Sections
Home / Cities / Lodhi Club party row: Security supervisor slams claims made by executive members, writes to Ludhiana DC

Lodhi Club party row: Security supervisor slams claims made by executive members, writes to Ludhiana DC

Alleging that his services were terminated when he tried to record the incident on his mobile phone, the supervisor demanded that the DC should ensure his safety and reinstate him at the club.

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:15 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Slamming the claims of seven executive members of Lodhi Club that only an official meeting was held on the premises amid lockdown on Sunday, the club’s security supervisor Harvinder Singh has alleged that a party was organised and liquor was also served.

In a complaint sent to deputy commissioner-cum-club president Pradeep Agrawal via post, Singh has stated that a party was organised and members also took away liquor/beer cartons from the club.

Alleging that his services were terminated when he tried to record the incident on his mobile phone, Singh, a resident of Gujjarwal village, demanded that the DC should ensure his safety and reinstate him as the security supervisor of the club.

When contacted, Singh said, “I was deputed at the club when the seven executive members came on Sunday afternoon. They had lunch that was brought from outside and then they asked the staff to serve liquor. The party continued till 5pm and the members asked two staff members to keep the liquor/beer cartons in the cars of three members through the back gate. As the members had no gate pass or bill for the liquor, I made a video with my mobile.”



Singh had alleged that after the members came to know about the video through a staff member, they summoned him inside the hall and abused him. “They snatched my phone and returned it after deleting the videos the next day. When I contacted my security officer, he said my services were no longer required,” Singh added.

The club had landed in a controversy after an audio surfaced on the internet wherein two members of the club were discussing about the party.

On Wednesday, an internal inquiry was submitted to the DC by club general secretary Nitin Mahajan. “The facts stated by the supervisor in his letter are in complete contradiction to the claims made by the executive members. A few staff members also gave their statement that no liquor was served, but the letter has raised doubts. The members claimed the 109 beer bottles taken out were expired,” he said.

Mahajan and two women executive members did not go to the club that day. Despite multiple attempts, DC Agrawal could not be reached for comments.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Charity begins with chess?
May 30, 2020 02:31 IST
Showers bring respite in Chandigarh as mercury goes down to 32.1°C
May 30, 2020 02:25 IST
Trump moves to revoke Hong Kong’s trade status, stoking China Rift
May 30, 2020 02:28 IST
‘Viruses reach humans due to exploitation of nature’
May 30, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.