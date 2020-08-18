Sections
Home / Cities / Logix and Supertech promise compliance of pending RERA orders in 6 months

Logix and Supertech promise compliance of pending RERA orders in 6 months

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory authority (UP-Rera) on Tuesday pulled up two prominent builders -- Logix Group and Supertech Limited -- for not complying...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST

By Kapil Datta,

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory authority (UP-Rera) on Tuesday pulled up two prominent builders -- Logix Group and Supertech Limited -- for not complying with its orders on homebuyers’ complaints. It warned them that failure to do so would result in their unsold properties being auctioned to fulfill the orders.

“We held one-to-one meeting with five defaulting builders -- Supertech, Logix, Mascot Homes, Mist Direct Sales and Aura Buildwell,” said Balvinder Kumar, member, UP-Rera. “Of them, Supertech and Logix defaulted the most.”

Supertech Limited had 1,806 complaints against them of which UP-Rera disposed of 1,100. “In 864 cases, refund and possession order was given and in 106 cases, refund orders were issued. Around 111 RCs (recovery certificates) were issued against against Supertech for recovery of ₹44.64 crore. In 758 possession order was issued,” said Balvinder Kumar, member UPRERA.

Logix Group had 796 complaints, of which 672 were disposed of. “In 542 cases, possession order was issued and in 27 cases, refund order was issued. RCs were issued in 35 cases amounting to recovery of ₹14.93 crore,” said Kumar, adding the company had given possession to around 270 buyers as per its orders.



Both companies said they would comply with the orders soon.

“Out of 54 pending compliance cases, 18 will be complied by September. The rest will be complied by February 2021. Besides, 25 partially complied cases shall be attended on most urgent basis within three to four months,” Shakti Nath, chairperson of Logix Group, said.

RK Arora, chairperson of Supertech Limited, said, “The company plans to settle the pending 530 complaints by 100 cases per month and the entire complaints will be settled within next six months. So far we have settled 334 cases.”

UP-Rera’s Balvinder Kumar said: “RCs were issued to Mascot Homes, Mist Direct Sales and Aura Buildwell for recovery of ₹3.54 crore, ₹4.72 crore and ₹39 lakh, respectively.”

These companies could not be reached for comment.

“We have asked (all of) them to take a special drive to comply with the orders and also to refund amount on installment basis in view of cash crunch. The builders have been asked to give details of properties which can be auctioned and recover the amount due for buyers,” said Kumar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Treating diabetes: Integrated care helps improve patients’ mental health, finds study
Aug 18, 2020 23:23 IST
Noida to get ₹180 crore under centre’s ‘Safe city’ project
Aug 18, 2020 23:22 IST
BJP, Cong lock horns over SC judgment on PM Cares
Aug 18, 2020 23:21 IST
Noida Authority approves ₹5037 crore budget for the city
Aug 18, 2020 23:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.