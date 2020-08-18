Logix and Supertech promise compliance of pending RERA orders in 6 months

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory authority (UP-Rera) on Tuesday pulled up two prominent builders -- Logix Group and Supertech Limited -- for not complying with its orders on homebuyers’ complaints. It warned them that failure to do so would result in their unsold properties being auctioned to fulfill the orders.

“We held one-to-one meeting with five defaulting builders -- Supertech, Logix, Mascot Homes, Mist Direct Sales and Aura Buildwell,” said Balvinder Kumar, member, UP-Rera. “Of them, Supertech and Logix defaulted the most.”

Supertech Limited had 1,806 complaints against them of which UP-Rera disposed of 1,100. “In 864 cases, refund and possession order was given and in 106 cases, refund orders were issued. Around 111 RCs (recovery certificates) were issued against against Supertech for recovery of ₹44.64 crore. In 758 possession order was issued,” said Balvinder Kumar, member UPRERA.

Logix Group had 796 complaints, of which 672 were disposed of. “In 542 cases, possession order was issued and in 27 cases, refund order was issued. RCs were issued in 35 cases amounting to recovery of ₹14.93 crore,” said Kumar, adding the company had given possession to around 270 buyers as per its orders.

Both companies said they would comply with the orders soon.

“Out of 54 pending compliance cases, 18 will be complied by September. The rest will be complied by February 2021. Besides, 25 partially complied cases shall be attended on most urgent basis within three to four months,” Shakti Nath, chairperson of Logix Group, said.

RK Arora, chairperson of Supertech Limited, said, “The company plans to settle the pending 530 complaints by 100 cases per month and the entire complaints will be settled within next six months. So far we have settled 334 cases.”

UP-Rera’s Balvinder Kumar said: “RCs were issued to Mascot Homes, Mist Direct Sales and Aura Buildwell for recovery of ₹3.54 crore, ₹4.72 crore and ₹39 lakh, respectively.”

These companies could not be reached for comment.

“We have asked (all of) them to take a special drive to comply with the orders and also to refund amount on installment basis in view of cash crunch. The builders have been asked to give details of properties which can be auctioned and recover the amount due for buyers,” said Kumar.