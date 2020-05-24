Sections
Lohegaon airport awaiting final list of destinations, schedules

Pune’s Lohegaon international airport will resume domestic flight operations from Monday, May 25. Which destinations domestic flights will operate to, and from Pune, is a list that still has to...

Updated: May 24, 2020 21:37 IST

By HTC,

Pune’s Lohegaon international airport will resume domestic flight operations from Monday, May 25. Which destinations domestic flights will operate to, and from Pune, is a list that still has to be finalised by the higher authorities, a top Pune airport official said.

“A meeting is going on in this regards and the destinations and schedule will be finalised,” Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh said, adding, “We are all set to run operations from the Pune airport once we get the finalised list of destinations.”

