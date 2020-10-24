Sections
Lohgrah resident arrested for posing as OSD to Punjab CM

Called a Zirakpur municipal official, asking him to stop all development works; cops say it was politically motivated

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 24-year-old Lohgarh resident was arrested for allegedly making phone calls to a Zirakpur municipal official and asking him to stop development works in the area while posing as an officer on special duty (OSD) to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The accused has been identified as Akash Birla, 24. Zirakpur MC’s executive officer Sandeep Tiwari, in his complaint, said that on October 8, he got a call on his mobile from a man who identified himself as the OSD to Punjab CM.

The caller asked Tiwari to stop all development works immediately and seek his clearance before carrying out any work. Tiwari found something amiss and immediately filed a police complaint.

Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Rajpal Singh said the accused runs a company in Zirakpur that provides internet services.

“He is associated with a few councillors and had called the official to stall development works for political gains ahead of the civic body elections,” said the SHO. HT could not verify the claim independently.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Zirakpur police station.

