Lok Adalat held online

New Delhi: In a first of its kind in the country, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on Saturday organized the e-lok Adalat to facilitate mediation between the parties, who are willing to get their matters settled amicably, in all the District Courts Complexes of Delhi.

In this e-Lok Adalat, cases pertaining to Motor Accident and Claims Tribunal (MACT) disputes, Civil recovery matters, cases of Electricity Act were taken up and settled, by providing technical support from SAMA – an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform recognized by Department of Justice for resolving disputes through video conferencing.

In the e-Lok Adalat, an online link would be sent by SAMA to the concerned parties and a judge would preside over the mediation process. Following the settlement, an OTP would be sent to them and on confirmation, the dispute would be settled.

In Saturday’s e-Lok Adalat, 77 Benches were constituted wherein total 5838 cases were disposed of pertaining to various categories in which settlement amount was approx Rs 46.28 crores. Out of these, 612 cases of MACT were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 36.69 crores.In one of the cases, Additional Sessions Judge Sumedh Sethi also ordered a compensation of Rs 1 crore under the MACT.

Additionally, 4183 cases of cheque bounce dispute were also settled during Saturday’s session.

Following the success of the first ever e-lok Adalat, an accomplishment ceremony was conducted over video conferencing which was attended by Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramanna, Justice DN Patel, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and Justice Hima Kohli, chairperson of the DSLSA.

Kanwaljeet Arora, Secretary, DSLSA, said that after event, another e-Lok Adalat with respect to only MACT and traffic challans would be set up considering the high rate of pendency.