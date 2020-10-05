Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Lone senior citizens robbed in Pune

Lone senior citizens robbed in Pune

PUNE: In two separate incidents, two senior citizens were robbed by bike-borne assailants in parts of Pune within two days. In the first incident, a 78-year-old woman, a resident...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: In two separate incidents, two senior citizens were robbed by bike-borne assailants in parts of Pune within two days.

In the first incident, a 78-year-old woman, a resident of an independent house in Karvenagar, was robbed of her gold necklace by two men travelling on a motorbike. The necklace is estimated to be worth Rs 63,000.

The woman was opening the main gate of her house around 7:30pm on Sunday when the two men arrived on a bike, yanked at the necklace and fled.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Alankar police station against the two.



In another incident which happened 24 hours before the first one, a bag with Rs 11,700 cash was stolen from a senior citizen after throwing chilli powder in his eyes by four men travelling on two-motorbikes.

The complainant was identified as Sabjan Bhojani (62), a resident of Meet Rivera society located near Max Mueller Bhawan, Pune. The incident happened at 7:30pm on Saturday when the man was returning home from work.

“He has a vegetable stall in Market Yard. He was going home from his workplace and was entering his building when it happened. We are checking CCTV camera footages and have zeroed in on 3-4 suspects. We will soon find them,” said sub-inspector Rupesh Chalke of Koregaon Park police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Koregaon Park police station against the two.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash as Iran works on peace plan
Oct 05, 2020 22:10 IST
Himachal CM goes into isolation after coming in contact with Covid positive legislator
Oct 05, 2020 22:09 IST
Court to check attendance of youth who gave fake certificate to join PEC
Oct 05, 2020 22:13 IST
AIIMS Sushant report ‘slap’ on those ‘defaming’ Maharashtra: Minister
Oct 05, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.