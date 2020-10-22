Long wait for Mohali’s poor to get accommodation

Five years ago, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had reacquired 230 acre land from 46 builders to build 22,000 housing units under the economically weaker sections (EWS) housing policy. But due to the authority’s inability to finalise its EWS policy, which had begun two years back, the poor of the district have been left in the lurch.

GMADA chief administrator Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said the policy had been framed and sent to the finance department for comments, and after that it will be placed before the cabinet for final approval.

As per the proposal made in October last year, in the first stage GMADA will build 5,000 houses in four of its townships on 54-acre land—on 13.49 acres in Aerocity, on 17.48 acres in IT city, on 3.6 acres in ECO-City-1 and on 20.17 acres in Eco–City-11.

As many as seven houses will be built with four floors including the ground floor on one acre of land. The house will be sold to the poor at ₹10 lakh per house. Earlier, the houses were to be built by private builders, but considering their non-seriousness, a decision was taken in 2013 that GMADA will build the houses.

EWS policy revised thrice in 12 years

In a 2008 cabinet meeting, the policy to construct EWS houses was approved, but most builders had shirked from the responsibility. Thereupon, GMADA had taken possession of the land earmarked for EWS houses from private builders. Currently, GMADA has 25 mega projects and more than 100 approved colonies under its ambit.

In its 2013 notification, the housing and urban development department had told PUDA and other development authorities that if builders approved by PUDA failed to make houses for the EWS category, they should transfer the land to the government.

Again in 2016, it was approved that the land transferred to GMADA by builders may be utilised by the authority for other purposes and the money earned from that shall be used for construction of houses for the poor.

Surinder Singh, former SAD councilor of MC Mohali, said that the sad part was that even after 12 years, GMADA was not aware of the pattern on which to construct the houses. The poor are being deprived of their houses, he added.