Loss-ridden banquet owners in Ludhiana demand hike in wedding guest limit

Reeling under losses due to lockdown restrictions, the owners of banquet halls on Pakhowal Road here have urged the state government to increase the gathering limit of guests in wedding events.

They have asked for allowing at least 100 persons from September 21, as prescribed by the Centre in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

The hotel and resorts association of Pakhowal Road handed over a memorandum to MLA Kuldeep Vaid on Wednesday evening in this regard.

The association members rued that other states have allowed a gathering of 100 persons in a wedding event after September 21 after the Centre released the fresh guidelines, but the Punjab government in its recent order has allowed only 30 persons to such events till September 30.

They said if the government did not provide any relief to the sector, they would be forced to raise an agitation. The owners claimed they were suffering losses and struggling to pay the fixed charges, besides their staff not being able to make ends meet and going jobless.

Hotelier Pritam Singh said, “We have been sitting idle since mid of March as restrictions have been imposed on gatherings and people are not organising events. We are facing losses and are somehow trying to retain the staff. We want the government to allow events with 50 percent capacity in banquets and hotels, but not even 100 persons can participate in the events, even when the Centre has allowed the same. We would lodge protests if no relief is given.”

Taranjit Singh, who runs a resort on lease, said, “Many staffers have lost their jobs during the pandemic, while others are struggling to support their families. But the government is not paying heed to our problems. The business is on the brink of collapse and the owners are forced to pay hefty fixed charges, including electricity bills, even when no events are being organised at our venues.”

MLA Kuldeep Vaid has assured the association to the take up the matter with the state government and get help for the suffering industry.