Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Low visibility forces Ludhiana-bound flight to land in Delhi

Low visibility forces Ludhiana-bound flight to land in Delhi

The Alliance Air flight with around 40 passengers on board had twice attempted to land at Sahnewal airport but could not do so due to poor visibility

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Passengers had a harrowing time on Tuesday after a Delhi-Ludhiana flight was forced to land in Delhi due to low visibility at the Sahnewal airport.

The Alliance Air flight (AI 9837) with around 40 passengers on board had twice attempted to land at Sahnewal airport but could not do so due to poor visibility.

Scheduled to arrive at 3.15 pm, the flight was already running late and hovered over the Sahnewal airport for around 15 minutes. The airline also sought permission to land at Amritsar or Chandigarh airport but was denied the same, sources said.

Ludhiana Airport director SK Sharan said due to poor visibility the air traffic control did not permit the flight to land at Sahnewal airport.



One of the passengers Deepa Sharma said that the experience was scary as after almost reaching the destination, the flight was turned back.

Meanwhile, two other Ludhiana-bound flights have been cancelled.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Seeking OTS policy, traders stage protest against state government in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
Exit deals don’t negate right to compensation: SC order
by Utkarsh Anand
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
by Dhrubo Jyoti and Rohit K Singh
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
by Anonna Dutt
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.