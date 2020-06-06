Sections
LPG-fired crematoriums develop technical snag in Mira-Bhyander

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:41 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The gas-based crematoriums reduce the waiting time and the funeral rites are completed in less than an hour compared to the traditional method of using wood. (HT Photo)

At least two of the four LPG-fired crematoriums in the twin cities of Mira Road and Bhayander recently developed technical snags amid a rush for cremating Covid-19 victims.

As the number of Covid-related deaths is rising, the disease has claimed more than 30 lives in the twin cities. As per the protocols, the bodies are wrapped in three-layer plastic suits while being cremated and during the process, some of the molten plastic jams the mechanical parts of the conveyer and other systems inside the compartment, causing technical issues, said a Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) officer.

To stop the spread of coronavirus infection, the three-layer plastic suits are not opened and are directly burnt, he said.

The gas-based crematoriums reduce the waiting time and the funeral rites are completed in less than an hour compared to the traditional method of using wood, etc which take around three hours and cause pollution, said Hasmukh Gehlot, deputy mayor, MBMC.



