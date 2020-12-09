Sections
Ludhiana: 1 dead, 60 infected with Covid-19 in district

The district currently has 834 active cases

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19,. (via REUTERS)

One woman died while 60 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Wednesday, taking the cumulative count of cases to 23,667. The district currently has 834 active cases.

The deceased is an 82-year-old resident of Kochar market, who succumbed at Deep Hospital in the city.

The total number of deaths in the district has now reached 923.

As many as 21,907 patients have recovered till now.



2 govt school teachers test positive

Panic gripped Government High School, Kailash Nagar, after two more teachers tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Both teachers have been sent into home isolation as per the instructions from health department.

Earlier on December 3, a Hindi teacher was tested positive after which the health department took the samples of the rest of the teachers of the school. The school has 13 teachers, of which 12 had given samples on December 4.

Headmistress Balwinder Kaur confirmed the information and stated that 10 students preparing for National Talent Search Examination attempted the second mock test today and they will be asking the health department to take their samples also.

