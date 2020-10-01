Ludhiana: 104 government school students clear JEE Main

As many as 104 students from government schools have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020. Of them, 44 students are from a meritorious school run by the state government.

The district topped the state with the highest number of students clearing the coveted engineering entrance exam this year.

In Ludhiana, there are 52 Government Senior Secondary Schools that offer medical stream and 60 students from these schools cleared the JEE Main.

The graph has gone up this year with 104 candidates clearing the JEE Main as last year only 60 passed the exam.

Students from other districts Jalandhar (60), Hoshiarpur (13), Kapurthala (10), Nawanshahr (6), Amritsar (41), Bathinda (32), Fazilka (23), Ferozepur (46), Gurdaspur (42), Moga (1), Muktsar (2), Pathankot (7), Patiala (50), Rupnagar (8), Sangrur (59) and Mohali (44) have cleared the entrance examination to seek admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs)

Teachers of government senior secondary schools guided students and cleared their doubts. District education officer, (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur, said, “Teachers have put in a lot of efforts and despite the pandemic and schools being closed, students have worked hard to clear the exam.”

“Schools have been asked to share the names of teachers who have guided students for the entrance exam,” she said.

District mentor, (science) Jasvir, said, “The teachers have been guiding the students since last year and when the lockdown was imposed, subject experts took online classes to clear their doubts. Teachers prepared videos on certain topics and regular tests helped students to achieve this goal.”

As per data from the district education office, one student each from Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Jawahar Nagar, Government Senior Secondary School, Dakha, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill road, Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, Government Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, Government Senior Secondary School (girls), Jagraon, GSSS (girls) Rupalon cleared the exam.