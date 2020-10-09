Ludhiana: 11, 750 challans issued against illegal hoardings in 13 months

Officials of the Ludhiana municipal corporation have stated that as many as 11, 780 challans were issued against illegal hoardings in the city between January 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020.

This was revealed following a Right to Information (RTI) plea moved by activist Rohit Sabharwal.

The authorities said that the drive against illegal hoardings was interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak in March, however, the officials are planning to start it again soon.

Sabharwal, however, slammed the authorities, stating that no action was taken against the hoardings and illegal advertisements outside the MC headquarters near Mata Rani Chowk.

Superintendent, advertisement branch (headquarters), Harvinder Dhalla said that regular action was being taken against the illegal hoardings and advertisement but the process got hit due to the pandemic. He added that they will so be tightening the noose around printers too.