Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 11, 750 challans issued against illegal hoardings in 13 months

Ludhiana: 11, 750 challans issued against illegal hoardings in 13 months

This was revealed following a Right to Information plea moved by activist Rohit Sabharwal

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Officials of the Ludhiana municipal corporation have stated that as many as 11, 780 challans were issued against illegal hoardings in the city between January 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020.

This was revealed following a Right to Information (RTI) plea moved by activist Rohit Sabharwal.

The authorities said that the drive against illegal hoardings was interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak in March, however, the officials are planning to start it again soon.

Sabharwal, however, slammed the authorities, stating that no action was taken against the hoardings and illegal advertisements outside the MC headquarters near Mata Rani Chowk.

Superintendent, advertisement branch (headquarters), Harvinder Dhalla said that regular action was being taken against the illegal hoardings and advertisement but the process got hit due to the pandemic. He added that they will so be tightening the noose around printers too.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
Oct 09, 2020 23:43 IST
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

AAP accuses BJP-run civic agencies of corruption, BJP says accusations frivolous
Oct 09, 2020 23:58 IST
DDA allots land in South Delhi’s city forest for rebuilding Ravidas temple
Oct 09, 2020 23:58 IST
19-year-old man beaten to death in north Delhi by family of woman he was in a relationship with
Oct 09, 2020 23:58 IST
TRP fraud: Republic TV’s chief financial officer, 2 others summoned by Mumbai Police
Oct 09, 2020 23:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.