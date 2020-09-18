Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 11 attempt Rs 35-lakh extortion by threatening man with guns

Ludhiana: 11 attempt Rs 35-lakh extortion by threatening man with guns

The victim was assaulted with cricket bat

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A railway employee and his friend had a narrow escape after they were intercepted by gun-wielding men demanding Rs 35 lakh from him near Jain Temple in Dugri on Thursday night.

The victim, Amit Arora, 35, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, identified the accused as Amrik Singh, alias Vicky Marado, Jaswinder Dhillon and Tony Tattoo Wala. Their eight accomplices remain unidentified.

Arora told the police that he and his friend, Vishal Kumar, were headed somewhere in his SUV. As they reached near Jain Temple in Dugri, 11 men waylaid them.

Amrik assaulted them with a cricket bat, while Vicky and the other men pointed guns at them. Demanding Rs 35 lakh, the attackers threatened to kill him and his family if he did not pay up.



However, thinking on his feet, he quickly reversed his SUV and sped away from the spot. He drove straight to the Dugri police station and filed a complaint

Arora alleged that Amrik and his men had been demanding money and threatening him for several days.

ASI Rajandeep Singh said on Arora’s complaint, they had lodged an FIR under Sections 323, 341, 506, 511, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. A hunt is on for the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Sep 18, 2020 21:37 IST
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
Sep 18, 2020 21:01 IST
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
Sep 18, 2020 21:49 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Traders body gives 15-day ultimatum to govt for lifting Sunday lockdown
Sep 18, 2020 22:14 IST
Ludhiana MC chief reviews status of solid waste management projects
Sep 18, 2020 22:12 IST
Ambala ADC’s convoy attacked during drive against overloaded trucks
Sep 18, 2020 22:11 IST
Harsimrat Kaur kept SAD’s glorious legacy alive: Party leaders
Sep 18, 2020 22:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.