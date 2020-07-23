Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 13-year-old foils rape bid, bites hand of the accused

Ludhiana: 13-year-old foils rape bid, bites hand of the accused

The locals nabbed the accused and thrashed him after the victim raised an alarm.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 13-year-old girl bit the hand of a 50-year-old man who attempted to rape her and escaped in Chakk Kalan village here, the police said on Wednesday.

The locals nabbed the accused and thrashed him after the victim raised an alarm. The police rescued the accused, Albel Singh of the same village, and rushed him to the hospital.

The victim told the police that she was a student of Class 7. On Tuesday, he had gone to the market with her mother. On the way, the accused held her hand and dragged her to a room where he attempted to rape her. But the victim bit his hand and escaped.

Inspector Prem Singh, station house officer at Mullanpur Dakha, said the police rushed the accused to a hospital. A case under Sections 354, 376/511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.



