Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana:18-year-old school dropout arrested for Tibba Road sacrilege

Ludhiana:18-year-old school dropout arrested for Tibba Road sacrilege

A day after torn pages of Gutka Sahib and Sanchi Sahib were found on Tibba Road, police claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of a teenager.The accused, identified as...

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after torn pages of Gutka Sahib and Sanchi Sahib were found on Tibba Road, police claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of a teenager.

The accused, identified as Sewa Singh, 18, had allegedly thrown the torn pages of Gutka Sahib and Sanchi Sahib in the fields and then informed the members of a local gurdwara committee himself, to “make a sensational news report” out of it. The accused, a resident of Grewal Colony, here, is a school dropout and has been working as a freelancer for an online web channel ‘Punjab Star Daily for the last four years.

Due to “poor content”, the channel refused to telecast any news or information given by him, following which he hatched the conspiracy to make a “sensational news” by desecrating the holy books. The police have recovered the torn pages of Gutka Sahib and Sanchi Sahib from his house. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the accused had even shot some videos of the torn pages of holy books. Before he could edit it, the police had arrested him.

The police chief said that on Monday evening, Baldev Singh, president of a gurdwara at Tibba road informed the police about the torn pages of Gutka Sahib lying in a field.



“The teenager claimed that he had seen two motorcycle-borne turbaned men escape after throwing the torn pages in the field. When the police scanned CCTVs installed in the area, they did not spot any such incident. The cops became more suspicious when the accused started continuously changing his statements,” said the police chief. “The accused later confessed to committing the crime. He stated that he wanted to make sensational news so he had torn the pages of the holy book and thrown it in the fields,” he added.

The police chief added that the accused had recently converted into a Sikh. He had purchased some holy books from a shop outside Gurdwara Sahib and also joined a religious WhatsApp group. A case under Sections 295-A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings ) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Tibba police station.

The police are investigating the involvement of other persons in the matter. The police have also called a forensic team from Chandigarh for investigation. On Tuesday morning, the locals had staged a peaceful protest against the incident.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:02 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
Nov 03, 2020 23:29 IST
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Nov 03, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Mumbai bike taxi service receives notice from transport authority week after launch
Nov 04, 2020 00:31 IST
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
Nov 04, 2020 00:31 IST
Labourer’s arm crushed at waste disposal plant in Panchkula’s Sector 23, inquiry marked
Nov 04, 2020 00:29 IST
Metro-3 car shed: Centre lost ownership claim of Kanjurmarg plot before various revenue tribunals
Nov 04, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.