Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 19-year-old killed after chase ends in crash

Ludhiana: 19-year-old killed after chase ends in crash

The victim along with his brothers was being chased by workers of a roadside eatery following a clash.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 19-year-old man was killed in an accident after his bike rammed into a truck near Samrala Chowk, police said on Sunday. The victim along with his brothers was being chased by workers of a roadside eatery following a clash.

The victim has been identified as Nakul Mehra, 19 of Mayapuri. However, the victim’s kin has accused the eatery workers of beating him to death.

The victim’s kin visited Dharampura police station and demanded a murder case to be registered against workers of the eatery.

The victim’s maternal uncle Harish Kumar said that on Saturday Nakul and his two elder brothers Karan and Arjun, had gone to a dhaba to have dinner. At around 11.30 pm they called their family members to inform them that they have landed in a scuffle with the workers of the eatery who brutally thrashed them.



Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1) Deepak Pareek said that the trio landed in a scuffle with the workers of the eatery and later fled the spot. They returned with bricks and stones and attacked the dhaba workers and escaped on their bikes. The workers gave them a chase. In an attempt to escape, Nakul rammed his motorcycle into a truck, while his brothers Karan and Arjun were riding on another bike.

The passersby took the victim to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The ADCP added that the mishap has been captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. However, the police will lodge an FIR of accidental death against the dhaba workers, as they were chasing Nakul.

