Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 2 drug peddlers held with 22,000 intoxicant capsules

Ludhiana: 2 drug peddlers held with 22,000 intoxicant capsules

The accused told the police that they procure intoxicant pills from different links and sell it among drug addicts

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Dehlon police have arrested two persons for drug peddling and recovered a cache of intoxicant pills and capsules from their possession on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh of Preet Nagar and Damanpreet Singh of Nandpur in Sahnewal.

ASI Hardev Singh said that the police have arrested the accused near the Marado police post following a tip-off. The accused were heading towards Shimlapuri in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car. When frisked, the police recovered 22,000 intoxicant pills from their possession.

The accused told the police that they procure intoxicant pills from different links and sell it among drug addicts.

A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station. The police are assessing their past criminal records.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Sep 18, 2020 21:37 IST
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
Sep 18, 2020 21:01 IST
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
Sep 18, 2020 21:49 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Traders body gives 15-day ultimatum to govt for lifting Sunday lockdown
Sep 18, 2020 22:14 IST
Ludhiana MC chief reviews status of solid waste management projects
Sep 18, 2020 22:12 IST
Ambala ADC’s convoy attacked during drive against overloaded trucks
Sep 18, 2020 22:11 IST
Harsimrat Kaur kept SAD’s glorious legacy alive: Party leaders
Sep 18, 2020 22:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.