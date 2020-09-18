Ludhiana: 2 drug peddlers held with 22,000 intoxicant capsules

Dehlon police have arrested two persons for drug peddling and recovered a cache of intoxicant pills and capsules from their possession on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh of Preet Nagar and Damanpreet Singh of Nandpur in Sahnewal.

ASI Hardev Singh said that the police have arrested the accused near the Marado police post following a tip-off. The accused were heading towards Shimlapuri in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car. When frisked, the police recovered 22,000 intoxicant pills from their possession.

The accused told the police that they procure intoxicant pills from different links and sell it among drug addicts.

A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station. The police are assessing their past criminal records.