Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 26 test positive for Covid-19

Ludhiana: 26 test positive for Covid-19

There are 315 active patients in the district at present.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said reports of 1, 624 samples sent for testing, are still pending. (Representative image)

As many as 26 new patients tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours, however, no casualty was reported. There are 315 active patients in the district at present.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said reports of 1, 624 samples sent for testing, are still pending.

He said added that the cumulative count of cases in Ludhiana now stands at 24, 870, while 3, 716 patients belong to other districts and states.

He informed on Sunday, 59 persons were sent for home quarantine.

Sharma appealed to the residents to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
by Leena Dhankhar
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
by Divya Chandrababu
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

‘Economic activity revival increased GST collection’: Ajay Bhushan Pandey
by hindustantimes.com
Personal finance: It’s good to go into debt (funds)
Women farmers start Maharashtra’s first rural home kitchen in Ahmednagar
by Eeshanpriya M S
HSC exams after April 15, SSC tests after May 1: Maharashtra minister
by Ankita Bhatkhande
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.