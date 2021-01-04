Ludhiana: 26 test positive for Covid-19

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said reports of 1, 624 samples sent for testing, are still pending. (Representative image)

As many as 26 new patients tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours, however, no casualty was reported. There are 315 active patients in the district at present.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said reports of 1, 624 samples sent for testing, are still pending.

He said added that the cumulative count of cases in Ludhiana now stands at 24, 870, while 3, 716 patients belong to other districts and states.

He informed on Sunday, 59 persons were sent for home quarantine.

Sharma appealed to the residents to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.