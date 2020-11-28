Sections
Ludhiana: 3 dead, 85 test +ve for Covid-19

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said 18 persons from other districts and states have also tested positive in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours. (Representative image) (HT PHOTO)

Three persons died while 85 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday. The contagion has so far claimed 897 lives in the district and infected 22, 542 persons. As many as 20, 768 persons have successfully recovered while 874 persons are still battling it.

The dead include a 75-year-old male from Mundian, a 67-year-old male from Patel Nagar and an 82-year-old male from New Shimlapuri.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said 18 persons from other districts and states have also tested positive in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours. He added that on Friday, 147 persons were sent into home quarantine while the samples of 3, 753 suspected patients were sent for testing.

