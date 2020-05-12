Sections
Ludhiana: 3 inmates’ jailbreak bid goes awry as 1 suffers injury

Were reportedly trying to scale the wall when one of them got injured

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police have also recovered a phone from the possession of the accused. (HT FILE)

A jailbreak attempt by three inmates at the Ludhiana central jail went awry when one of them suffered injuries while scaling the wall on late Monday night. Some tobacco packets, believed to have been thrown by their aides, were recovered from the spot.

The inmates have been identified as Harpreet Singh, who was injured, Ramandeep Singh and Charanjit Singh, all facing trial in drug peddling cases.

Ludhiana central jail superintendent Rajiv Arora, however, maintained that the three inmates were not trying to escape and instead were going to pick the tobacco packets thrown inside the compound wall by their aides.

However, sources said that some jail guards had clearly seen them trying to scale the wall. The jail authorities have now written to the police to lodge an FIR against the three inmates. They have also recovered a phone from Ramandeep’s possession.



