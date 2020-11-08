Sections
Ludhiana: 3 more succumb to Covid, 74 test positive

So far, 20,731 patients have tested positive in district while the number of active cases currently stands at 547. Ludhiana’s recovery rate is 93.26%, health officials said.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The three who succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours include a 57-year-old woman from Muradpura, an 80-year-old man from Ghumar Mandi and a 50-year-old man from Dugri. (HT FILE)

Covid infections in the district continued on the upward trajectory with 74 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The district also recorded three more deaths, taking the toll to 847.

The three who succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours include a 57-year-old woman from Muradpura, an 80-year-old man from Ghumar Mandi and a 50-year-old man from Dugri.

